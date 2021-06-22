Coach’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection adapts a ’70s aesthetic

The accompanying campaign takes on the look and feel of a summer road trip

Coach is getting sporty for the new season. The brand introduces a new campaign for its pre-fall 2021 collection, and it showcases a ’70s summertime prep. Inspired by Creative Director Stuart Vevers’ free-spirited vision for the brand, the pre-fall range playfully combines the house’s heritage in craft with the codes of American sportswear, while introducing new remixed classics with an irresistible sport-meets-vintage spirit.

Shot by Max Farago, the campaign stars brand ambassadors and fashionistas Rickey Thompson, Hari Nef and Dree Hemingway, all sporting groovy sunglasses. The campaign is set in the sun-drenched prairie landscapes outside of Los Angeles, and depicts the friends enjoying the freedom and adventure of a summer road trip. “I imagined the collection with new adventures in mind, exploring craft and Coach’s heritage with fresh attitude of sportswear. To bring the collection to life, we created a campaign with the Coach Family to tell a timely story about friendship and being together again,” says Vevers.