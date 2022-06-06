Colour Pops on Dior’s Chez Moi Line

The Chez Moi line from French luxury house Dior has been joined by new pieces. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Chez Moi comprises a variety of home wear and accessories, evoking the sense of refinement and sweetness of life.

The collection is informed by the maison’s signature Toile de Jouy, Mizza leopard pattern, as well as Pietro Ruffo’s D-Constellation motifs, embellishing the silk pyjamas and bathrobes. The latest update for the Chez Moi line also sees a fascination for stars and constellations translated into bold sketches in striking pop colours, working in tandem with floral patterns. The house’s iconic bags, namely Dior Book Tote and Lady D-Joy are among the highlights of the collection. Also featured in the line are shirts, shorts, and scarfs, as well as a variety of footwear including Dway Mules and Dior-ID trainers.