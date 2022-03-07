Contemporary chic and classic design merge in Hermès’ Autumn/Winter 2022 showcase

The collection manages to be more expressive than ever, while still offering familiar vibes for longtime fans of the maison

The autumn/winter 2022 show by Hermès showcased something quite different. The collection on display was chic, as can be expected, but also noticeably sportier, sexier, and more feminine. The maison’s hallmark sophistication and classicism was still strongly apparent, but just as clear was Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s drive to expand beyond Hermès’ traditional design language.

So, how does a Hermès collection become sportier and sexier? Form-hugging leather was one way, along with semitransparent lacy panels interlinked with vertical strips of leather as seen on a sweater and a skirt. Other new influences seen in the autumn/winter collection would be hints of the body-con trend along with a willingness to show a bit more skin. There is also a subtle pushback against contemporary footwear trends which seem to favor heavier designs with the presentation of calf-hugging over-the-knee boots.

All that being said, the mainstays of Hermès’ autumn/winter collections are also well-represented in this collection, especially the maison’s famous coats. Several coat – and jacket – models combine wool with leather paneling and piping. There’s also a matte black leather zip-up coat that truly stood out. More subtle but no less visible were bold accessories – belts and bracelets – based on chockers featuring Pyramid studs which, in turn, was a nod to Hermès’ classic Collier de Chien design.

In short, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s creations for the latter part of the year proposes an interesting mix of contemporary design elements, a pushback against some of today’s stronger trends, and a firm foot in Hermès’ storied tradition.