Couture Is Now: Spring 2023 Collections Report

By Jessica Esther
10 Mar 2023
The world of couture revolves around its own universe, one where trends are nowhere to be found while craftsmanship becomes its main power

From the latest Spring 2023 couture collections, we’ve navigated the definite highlights across the various catwalks. They are not here to define trends, however, and instead instead showcase some of the most imaginative designers and their creations for the season to come…

 

SLEEP CAPSULES

 

Quite a few designers have expanded their imaginations by looking through archival nightwear and taking inspiration from essential line-ups of lingerie, sleeping robes, and slip dresses.


THE GENTLE WOMAN

 

The humble neck tie becomes the quintessential outfit companion this season, seen best with a power suit or matching tweeds.


COLOR CODE: PINK

 

Whatever the code tells — baby pink, salmon pink, deep pink, or hot pink — this season hints a major fall-in-love moment with the color.


TAKE A BOW

 

Bows are here to tell you that no matter how striking your look is, a sweet attachment will never hurt.


SHINE AS YOU ARE

 

From metallic pieces to crystal beads, shiny details make the catwalks look more glamorous and futuristic


SCULPTURAL CUT

 

One of the frontiers of couture includes exquisite-looking dresses that are cut and shaped to resemble sculptural pieces of art.

Spring 2023 Collection Schiaparelli Valentino Rahul Misra Julie de Libran Fendi christian dior Chanel Armani Prive Zuhair Murad Miss Sohee Rami Al Ali Antonio Grimaldi Alexis Mabille Elie Saab Giambattista Vallu Viktor & Rold Ronald van der Kemp Maison Rabih Kayrouz Balmain Alexandre Vauthier Jean Paul Gaultier

