Cult Gaia took a trans-seasonal route for its latest autumn collection

Comprising more than 150 pieces, the massive collection sees a juxtaposition between neutral, earthy colours with an icy palette inspired by après-ski looks.

Matte textures meet light sand, brown, khaki, and white, while silky, satin-like materials are rendered in frozen blue – a nod to glaciers and snowy scenes. The collection houses a range of knitwear pieces including cardigans and sleeveless tops. Dresses, meanwhile, come in various silhouettes and materials – from asymmetrical Kitty knit dress to the classic Shannon furry dress. The signature Enid and Nala clutches – now clad in several new iterations including yellow-blue ombré – make their appearance in the collection, completing the accessory line. Also in the collection is a wonderful list of exquisite earrings and necklaces, all screaming creative elegance and luxury. Cult Gaia is available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.