Demna Gvasalia sends a powerful message through Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 show

Through its latest seasonal creations, the Spanish-French luxury fashion house speaks of resistance and fearlessness

Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2022 show is by far Demna Gvasalia’s most personal and heart-wrenching presentation to date. The Balenciaga creative director fled his home country of Georgia amid a civil war made a poignant statement during Paris Fashion Week. The show was staged in a set reminiscent an Arctic tundra, addressing climate change and the war in Ukraine.

Prior to the show, guests were sent a used iPhone 6s (which acted as the actual invitations) along with a statement on waste and neglect. A T-shirt dyed in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag was placed on every seat along with a written statement how the Georgian designer decided to go on with the show because he didn’t want to surrender to the evil that has already hurt him for almost 30 years.

The show saw models bracing against the elements in standout pieces with bold silhouettes, leather jackets, bombers, denim and tracksuit jackets. Turtleneck sweaters, pants and hoodies were staples of the capsule, along with hybrid stretch dresses and jumpsuits that were reworked with the fusion of gloves, shoes, pants and leggings. The collection’s palette is primarily black, grey and brown then touches of white, strong florals and strong prints followed by yellow and blue completes the collection.