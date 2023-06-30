Desert Charm: Fashion essentials in sandy tones

With summer in full swing, we take a look at a range of must-have fashion essentials that embrace the tranquil hues of rolling sand dunes and the warmth of sunny days

Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Everyone has already returned to vacation mode, and Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski is complet aware of the situation. Mountain, beach, or desert, now every destination feels different post-pandemic. As to the latter, Vanhee-Cybulski has contemplated desert colours to highlight spring/summer 2023 collection of Hermès, which she reimagines as if you were going to a stylish camp in the Sahara. She used brown, beige, and terracotta as the primary palette, reinforcing the power of neutrals and the season’s charm.

Valentino Loco Bag

Locò has gained new status as the must-have bag from Valentino Garavani this season, and we predict it will become a classic piece from the maison. The bag features the emblematic VLogo signature and has been styled with a detachable gold chain strap. What’s more, this small bag is made entirely of calfskin, renowned for its smooth texture, making it a delicate choice to stand alongside your existing leather purses.

Louis Vuitton Horizon

The Louis Vuitton Horizon trolley bag now comes in a subtler choice. Case in point is the Horizon 55, which features the Monogram Empreinte sumptuous leather. What makes this trolley bag so chic for travelling is the soft shade of greige, perfected with champagne-finished hardware for easy identification. This cabin luggage has four compact double wheels to ensure smooth manoeuvring.

Ferragamo Elina

It’s time to usher Elina sandals as your number one pick this summer. The sculptural heel from Ferragamo features the iconic Gancini silhouette, with a painted finish and genius construction for stable steps. Moreover, the elasticated straps and padded insole bring maximum comfort wherever your feet may go.

LVIR Jacket

Transformable into a vest or a long-sleeved bolero, this LVIR jacket stands out for its practical design. The cut-out detail on the back serves as a unique feature. Pair this jacket with matching pants to achieve a more elevated look. LVIR is available at MASARI and MASARISHOP.com.

Fendi Fendigraphy Sunglasses

The latest Fendi sunglasses edition Fendigraphy pays homage to the house’s popular Hobo bag, which has the same maxi lettering on the bottom. This pair is an excellent addition to your sunnies line-up, particularly if you love wearing more coordinated outfits. Fendigraphy is available in various colourways, but to link up with the current season’s palette, we recommend choosing the muted colour.