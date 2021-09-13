Didit Hediprasetyo Celebrates Urban Escapism With His Fall 2021 Couture Collection

Didit Hediprasetyo’s Fall 2021 Couture collection is celebrating our new appetite for life, our longing for post-isolation realness and excitement.

The collection are rooted in an urban style, with hint of 1990s and French references while the Parisian skyline serves as a breathtaking backdrop, psychedelic prints and lines that are inspired by the space-era design of the 60s and Robert Doisneau’s poetic realism inspires the nonchalant, masculine fits of the tailored outfits. The colour palette is in tune with the collection’s concrete jungle theme: off-white and pitch-black while bamboo green and silver add a luminous touch for the whole collection. The urban suit is the starting point of each and every Couture fit of this collection, and yet it is challenged by traditional elements, such as Songket weaving and patterns from North Sumatra, and fused with streetwear elements that add a cosmopolitan flair. A flair that echoes with Didit Hediprasetyo’s spiritual journey: “What is luxury in the middle of a pandemic?” the designer asked. “It is nothing more than being able to mingle with the crowd and to appreciate the real world as it is,” he concluded. “It’s all about appreciating the fantasy of what we were and making this dream our reality.”