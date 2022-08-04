Didit Hediprasetyo illustrates humanity’s inner world through his Couture Autumn/Winter 2022-23 Collection

The bi-seasonal creations form an intersection between the known and unknown.

The human psyche has always been an interesting topic to explore – particularly for Didit Hediprasetyo. Inspired by the inner world in all of us, his Couture Autumn/Winter 2022-23 collection is a nod to the infinity of the realm. The collection creates a nostalgic sense of a safe place while, at the same time, celebrating the unknown.

Signature styles from his eponymous label’s archives – such as tailored tuxedos and dresses with puffy sleeves – make their appearance in this collection. Patterns and textures play an important role, sparking the imagination and taking observers to a fantasy world. Dream-like hand-painted marble prints find themselves adorning tailored jumpsuits and bustier dresses, while the emblematic star embroidery represents the magnificence of the galaxy. Sequins embellish a velvet cocktail dress, sparkling like twinkling stars in the night sky.

Indonesian songket is given elevated status in this collection, transformed into a range of evening staples in an unlikely combination with materials such as leather and denim. Furthermore, the collection also embraces glam rock aesthetics. Bustier featuring lamé patchwork and puffy-sleeved biker jacket dress are among the pieces that pay tribute to the styles of the late ’80s. Elsewhere in the collection, an elegant gown boasts a flower petal-shaped neckline as a nod to ’80s vintage avant-garde.