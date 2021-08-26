Style

Dior Creates Its Own Fairy Tales with the Dioramour Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
26 Aug 2021
Inspired by the world of fairy tales, Dior presents the Dioramour creations by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

The collections make up an invitation to escape and play. Punctuated with hearts, the D-Chess check print and the D-Royaume d’Amour motif celebrate tender sentimentsas they adorn emblematic house designs such as the Dior Addict sneakers and the Dior Book Tote. The Lady Dior and Dior Caro bags, as well as small leather accessories, also come with a new heart-shaped cannage specially designed for this capsule as a reflection of innovative savoir-faire.

 

Learn more about Dioramour Collection through the video below:

