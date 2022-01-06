Dior introduces its latest creation: The Dior Vibe Bag

The Dior Vibe bag was imagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri as a way to unite the world of sportswear and Dior’s heritage

The Dior Vibe bag, first unveiled at the Dior cruise 2022 show in Athens, is the latest object of desire for the season. Conceived as a hybrid creation incorporating the codes of sneakers, this latest addition to the family brings a touch of audacity to every silhouette under all circumstances.

From design to manufacturing, the new must-have bag places its emblematic curves with lightness and finesse. The signature “Christian Dior” stripe is now lined with a layer of leather and foam, produced using high-frequency printing. Cut out with the aid of wooden patterns, the pieces are assembled and sewn together one by one. The rubber base – adorned with Monsieur Dior’s lucky star and inspired by the soles of sneakers – is shaped and then punctuated with gilded feet, a fascinating encounter between the casual spirit and the art of detail so dear to the house.

Following the graphic lines of the bag, the rubber zippers blend elegance with practicality, notably through a zip-up exterior pocket. The lining is added to the interior by means of the reverse appliqué quilting technique. Each side is also delicately structured for a singular look, illustrating the alliance between sport and Dior style.

The Dior Vibe bag comes in two silhouettes, Bowling and Hobo, both structured and supple at the same time. It certainly is an innovative modelm expressing more than ever the timeless modernity of the house.