DIOR opens it first Men’s Store in Indonesia

The new Men’s boutique showcases a brand new collection that comprises leather goods, shoes, and accessories

DIOR makes history as it opens its first Men’s store in Indonesia. Located at the luxury fashion district of Jakarta, Plaza Indonesia, the maison showcases its new Fall 2021 Collection designed by the brand’s Artistic Director Kim Jones who collaborated with American artist Kenny Scharf. In this collection, the designers integrate heritage with digital innovation. Scharf continues to inspire by illustrating designs that refer to historical art movements. In addition to his creative works, Scarf’s designs were translated into prints and embroideries which represented the animals of the Chinese zodiac.

Apart from the exciting Fall Collection, DIOR has more in store . The brand is also featuring its timeless Men’s Essentials Collection. As DIOR defines it, essentials “refers to something which is absolutely necessary the essence of an element, in the sense of being fundamental or inherent to its nature.” To that end, Kim Jones designed this season-less collection that highlights the fundamental principles of the french-brand as well as embedding its vital essence into his designs and apparel. The Essentials Collection provides us with both formal pieces and casual wear, apparel for the day and those you’d probably wear in the evening. The wardrobe comprises sportswear, outerwear, leather, denim, knitwear and shirting, which genuinely cultivates the true essence of Dior.

Through the years, the maison is acknowledged for the quality of manufacture and fabrics, including delicate poplin, fine cashmere and Japanese denim. This collection centers on classic monochrome colors, such as greys and navies, timeless shapes and details that have Dior’s legacy embedded in them. Paying homage to itsmost iconic symbols and patterns from different eras, theapparel weaves certain emblems like the iconic embroidered bee, the oblique monogram and the Cannage motif, and incorporates them into the designs of the collection.