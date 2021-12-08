Dior plays with Surrealism and Mythology with the scarves from the Cruise 2022 Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
08 Dec 2021
Dior plays with Surrealism and Mythology with the scarves from the Cruise 2022 Collection

Silk scarves have always been features of Dior collections, and they’re essential accessories in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise 2022 line-up. 

This becomes clear in a series of captivating shots by Brigitte Niedermair. The scarf images play with duality at the intersection of Surrealism and mythology, subtly echoing the runway show in Athens. A combination of emblematic motifs and sketches by Pietro Ruffo celebrates the magic of tarot cards in some astonishing images.

 

 

Claudia Rindiantika
Fashion

