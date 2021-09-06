Dior Presents a New Level of Luxury with Its New Silk Scarves

Dior Silk Scarves are the new essentials of the season. Infused with an ultramodern attitude by Maria Grazia Chiuri’s creative vision, these scarves are hand-finished and made with extraordinary savoir-faire.

Chiuri created the silk scarves as a signature of Dior’s silhouette, a new Dior code, by including them on many runway looks. Multiple ways to use them are also proposed: braided, wrapped around the wrist or neck, worn on the head, as a top, on a bag, etc. Made from exceptional silk twill, the scarves feature iconic house motifs such as the D-Millefiori, the Dior Around the World sketch Dior Roses, the Mizza leopard print and Toile de Jouy designs. Artisanal techniques and the quality of the silk give these scarves a level of luxury that are as palpable as they are visible.

Learn more about the Dior Silk Scarves through the video below: