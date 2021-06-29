Dior Presents the New Gold Capsule Collection

Through the Dior Gold capsule collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri reinterprets iconic styles in subtle versions enhanced with a touch of gold

As part of Dior’s Spring/Summer 2021 offerings, the maison presents a homage to the unique preciousness of a classical Dior code: gold. Magnifying silhouettes, gold embodies and radiates the house’s timeless audacity and creativity. The creative director of women’s collections revisited dresses and ethereal skirts in tulle, silk or multicoloured mesh, while bags appear in soft hues, among them the Dior Book Tote – also available in a mini format – the Lady Dior, the Saddle and the Dior Caro, finely embroidered with metallic threads, a testament to the virtuoso expertise of the house’s ateliers. A selection of exceptional accessories and shoes enrich this dreamlike and romantic universe, reflecting an absolutely Dior style.

Catch more glimpses of the Dior Gold capsule collection in the accompanying video below: