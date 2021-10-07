Dior Puts On A Show Of Colors For Its Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

A roulette of colors with a hint of nostalgia, Dior’s showings at the Paris Fashion Week oozes charisma reminiscent of the Piper Club and hopeful positivity of the ’60s.

To say that Dior’s showings at this year’s Paris Fashion Week was colorful would be an understatement. With their spring/summer 2022 collection by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri evoking strong feelings of nostalgia, thanks, in large part to the on-site decor which alluded to the Piper Club – the very definition of cutting edge in the 60s from art, music, and culture, truly a strong throwback to the youth revolution of the era.

Chiuri’s summed her collection as, “Something graphic and clean, minimal and positive”, and seeing as how the collection features miniaturized Dior suits, among many others without ever meandering into the vintage revival movement.

If anything, it’s more of a throw-forward as Chiuri emphasizes a positive outlook to the future. And with the pieces showcased oozing positivity in all spectrums of color, with bright color pallets evoking feelings of strong positivity, Chiuri’s futuristic take on Dior’s ex-creative director – Marc Bohan’s vision of ready-to-wear pieces, is stunning to say the least.

With pieces reminiscent of workwear with double-breasted coats adorning the runway and tailored suits, her vision is not only a colorful one, but also one that may very well be an icon in the very near future.

Catch more glimpses of Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection through the video below: