Dior reveals its Women’s Wardrobe Essentials For Christmas

Now that the magic of Christmas is in the air, it’s the perfect time to look at some of the wardrobe essentials for this magical season. Dior’s women’s wardrobe essentials for Christmas presents a contemporary odyssey, an invitation to escape, and to dream.

As Christmas fast approaches, a good wardrobe overhaul seems like quite a nice addition to our pre-holiday to-do list. This year, Dior is celebrating the magic of Christmas by doing exactly that. Featuring accessories reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, these exceptional pieces are unveiled in a setting so enchanting that it serves as an ode to the eternal beauty of Greece that had served as the inspiration for Dior’s Cruise 2022 show.

Featuring emblems of Dior style, the Lady Dior and Dior Bobby bags are presented alongside the Dior Caro which brandishes its iconic pied-de-poule pattern and the Lady D-Lite each of which are decorated with the maison’s signature toile de Jouy.





In this release, we also see the iconic Dior Book Tote and its mini model, as well as the Dior Travel vanity, all of which are revealed in embroidered versions of Dior Oblique, in both cream and gold. The scintillating shade of the latter highlights the Dior-ID and Dior Vibe sneakers, while the star – Monsieur Dior’s lucky charm – adorns the collection’s accessories such as delicate silk scarves. These design cues are implemented thanks to how they poetically evoke Greek mythology, while the jewelry in this collection enhances the brightly-draped silhouettes; a tribute to the pure lines of the peplums of antiquity.