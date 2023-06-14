Elegant, must-have bags for Spring/Summer 2023

From deep, solid black to vibrant, summery colourways, these exquisite bags are the perfect accompaniments to celebrate the season…

Lanvin – Concerto Bag

Lanvin’s newest member, the Concerto Bag, is named after Jean Lanvin’s love for music. The focal point of this trapezium-shaped bag is the signature clasp centrally put at the front, inspired by the texture of the house’s 1930s couture gown. The bag is available in various colours – including metallic – featuring two different metal hardware to meet every style preference. As every minimalist bag fan can tell, the Concerto redefines a modern-day’s accessory, poised with timeless elegance.

Fendi by Marc Jacobs

Fendi and Marc Jacobs are renowned for fine craftsmanship and branding mastery. The two name are now going in the same direction. They have joined forces to create this underlining capsule collection: Fendi by Marc Jacobs. Best described as an interpretation rather than a collaboration a collaboration, this collection re-sees Marc Jacobs’ versatility to imagine Fendi’s iconic creations. The must-have item from this rare partnership is The Baguette which highlights the giant letterings conceived by the American designer’s creative mind.

Bulgari – Serpenti Forever

Mirror, mirror on the bag, who’s the fairest of them all? As you question this, the reflective silver mirror calf leather of the Serpenti Forever bag might answer that it’s you. This new material, alongside its metallic sheen, is set to balance every attire and is a perfect feature to enhance a cutting-edge look. The bag became the recent addition to Bvlgari’s Kaleidoscopia collection with its signature snakehead closure as a centre stunner.

Rodo – Paris

The classic icon from Rodo, the Paris bag, comes in a new spring/summer 2023 look. The new direction applies to the bag’s flap while maintaining its traditional woven wicker. You can choose from various colours and leather, including calfskin and alligator. For a true statement piece, the bag has a rendition called Annette which is enriched by the Art Decò inspired brass jewel buckle embellished with baguette and crystals, all applied by hand.