Elevated Classics: Showcasing the “it” bags of the season feat. Tiffany Jaury

As we wander deeper into autumn, Prestige teamed up with Tiffany Jaury to explore the most noteworthy bags of the season

Whether it is something bold or understated, there is always the perfect bag to complement every style. It would certainly seem that for this season, the “it” bags are iconic pieces given new and fresh looks, along with quite a few classics that are timelessly beloved. Our picks time come from the renowned maisons of Hermès, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fendi and Fauré Le Page. And for this feature, Tiffany Jaury lends a hand in highlighting these arm candy pieces, from the new Hermès Birkin variation, the Birkin 30 en Desordre, to the timeless Fauré Le Page SAGA City 18.

Tiffany is a content creator who also owns a shoe brand called Mon Rue. Besides creating videos for her social media accounts, Tiffany has of course been kept busy managing the latter. Her shoes are designed for ladies looking to stand out, and are statement pieces that can easily amplify or elevate any look.

Speaking of which, this season’s It Bags are also sure-fire ways to elevate outfits for any occasion. As touched on earlier, it starts with the Hermès Birkin 30 en Desordre. This new Birkin variation is a solid addition to the French maison portfolio of bags. New elements include a half flap set on the diagonal and exterior pocket. The body comes in gold togo leather, while the flap and pockets come in swift leather. Moving on, a unique Lanvin bag, the Hobo Cat, is embellished with a precious sculptural handle, inspired by an andiron belonging to Jeanne Lanvin herself, and reinterpreted by French designer Armand-Albert Rateau.

Next up is the newest Givenchy Antigona bag, which for this season has been crafted in woven raffia, set with accents of bright white leather and gleaming hardware. The simple pouch design has really worked in the last few years. No less intriguing is the Fendi First bag, which now comes with an eye-catching F clasp.

From Louis Vuitton comes a new Petite Malle. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière and presented at his first show, every detail of the Petite Malle bag is inspired by the history of Louis Vuitton trunks, from its rigid construction to its signature metallic pieces. The Petite Malle has now been reinterpreted in red mother-of-pearl and black-leather trim.

And last, but definitely not least is the Saga City 18 bag from French brand Faurè Le Page. With the Saga City, Faurè Le Page presents a timeless range of bags woven in jacquard. The touch of blue used in the pattern is a tribute to the city of Paris. It should be noted that Faurè Le Page has just opened its first boutique in Jakarta under MASARI Group at Plaza Indonesia.

Interestingly, this is actually her second appearance in Prestige’s It Bags feature, but her first solo photoshoot for the magazine. The day of the shoot, Tiffany came in simple two-piece knit set in pink. Her minimalistic style reflects her easy-going, friendly and kind personality. As the day went on, her attitude lit up the mood on set and made the whole affair quite enjoyable for everyone involved. After the cameras stopped rolling and the bags packed, Prestige sat down with Tiffany for a chat.

Hi, Tiffany! How are you doing these days?

I feel good. I’m busy managing my brand, and besides that, I’m also busy making video content for TikTok and Instagram.

You have a shoe label called Mon Rue. Can you tell us a bit about it?

My label Mon Rue is already two years-old now. It focuses on trendy, new, classic, coloured shoes. We were affected quite badly during the pandemic, but now things are start to pick up again.

There must be plenty of challenges in running your own business, right?

For me, the biggest challenge is always finding inspiration and making the right call. I think any business needs to figure out what’s right for it, think about the risks, and also making sure that everything is properly calculated. And all that is to make sure that the customers like your product, are excited about your product and have no doubt about purchasing your wares.

On the flipside, what are some of the upsides of running your own brand?

The best thing about having your own brand, I would say, is that your vision is 100-percent uncompromised. It always stays true to your inspiration. And in my case, I have the time to figure out what I need to do. Besides managing the business, when I get invitation to events and I have to go –because of my job as a creator– I still have time to go.

In designing the shoes for Mon Rue, how do you usually find the inspiration?

I have followed various brands since I was a kid. Most of them are Western brands. When I design a shoe, I try to think about a moment where I want to wear that shoe. I also get inspiration from romanticizing moments like going to a dinner or travelling in Paris. I draw inspiration from places and also people. For the colour schemes, I try to figure out what colours are in, what styles are in … and from there, I gather all the information and create something from those categories.

Moving on to today’s photoshoot, of all the six looks you showcase today, which one is your favourite?

Definitely the look by Hermès. Not only because Hermès has always been classic and iconic, but this is so comfortable and so easy to move in. I can totally envision myself wearing this look in Paris or in other places while on vacation.

Do you remember your first designer bag?

Yes. It was a bright neon yellow Proenza Schouler bag. I think I was 12, and I was really into bright colours back then. Now I like more toned-down hues. But I still have the bag to this day.

What kind of a bag do you like today?

Now I try to pick my bags based on the value it will retain. Now that I’m a grownup, I understand more about value. So, when I purchase a bag, I want it to be an investment.

What are your favourite labels?

My favourite labels now are Alaïa, definitely Hermès, Chanel … and I also really, really love and draw inspiration from Jacquemus.

How would you describe your personal style?

I think I’m quite the chameleon. As a creator, I sometimes get bored of wearing the same looks or style all the time. So, I tend to change depending on the occasion. For example, when I want to have a more leisurely day and go to the mall by myself, I tend to use very comfortable and minimalistic clothes.

It’s also hard to choose just one style. There are so many things that you can wear. But I always love blazers and suits. I think they are so iconic and timeless, and you can never go wrong with them. Whenever I wear a suit or a very classic design, I try to use one statement piece to elevate the look.

What do you usually do in your free time?

I either spend it with my dog, my family, or probably go out with my friends. Just living life.

Do you have a quote that you live by?

Yes, it’s: “Do your best and let God handle the rest.”

Last but not least, if you could go back in time, what would be the number one advice that you would give to yourself?

Trust yourself and just live life. Have no regret.

Photographer Gema Ramadhan | Styling Safina Harys | Styling Assistant Bagoes Abyoso & Dwiky Aditya | Photographer Assistant Fahreza Fikri Maulana | Makeup Ami Becks | Hair Tumin Hairstylist