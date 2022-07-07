Elie Saab Presents its Couture Fall Winter 2022-2033 Collection … but there’s a twist

For the first time, the Lebanese designer added a men’s line to his Paris Haute Couture runway

Fashion is in not only in Elie Saab’s blood but it’s his entire identity. The Lebanese designer, who by the tender age of 9 was already making clothes for his family from material he found around the house, is famous for his red-carpet looks. Saab’s designs are always elaborate, dazzling and glamorous. His latest couture collection, titled “The Beginning Of Twilight” is nothing less than a captivating, brilliant allure that captures the eye in the moment where everything is familiar yet nothing is quite as it seems.

Shown yesterday in Paris, France, the collection comes as an ode to twilight and its game of shadow. So, there are a lot of contrasts between geometric lines and rounded, sun-like forms. Models emerged from behind translucent panels while the sun shining through the skylights of the venue, outlining the models’ silhouettes.

A plethora of red-carpet gowns with sequins details and dangling crystals while regal references were seen here and there. Saab elongated and exaggerated the silhouette and necklines and the gowns is accompanied with capes and bejewelled trains.

A different turn-out for the show is the sighting of a men’s collection, shown for the very first time on the runway. The designer strutted out his men’s looks with embellished coats and sweeping capes thrown over black or gold suits, sprinkled into the collection.