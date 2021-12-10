Elizabeth Debicki is Dior’s new Brand Ambassador

Best known for her leading role in the critically-acclaimed movie The Great Gatsby, Elizabeth Debicki has been crowned Dior’s latest brand ambassador.

Critically-acclaimed actress Elizabeth Debicki – who is best known for her monumental performance in the now-iconic film The Great Gatsby – has just joined the House of Dior as it’s latest brand ambassador. The Australian native will now serve as the face of Rose Dior, designed by Victoire de Castellane, which consists of four rose-themed collections presenting “a reflection of pluralistic femininity.”

The AACTA-winning actress who had just landed a role to portray the late Princess Diana in hit Netflix show The Crown is described by the maison as an ambassador who has embodied the house’s timeless elegance.

Debicki will now join other famous faces who have been selected to be a part of the wider Dior family with Emma Raducanu being the youngest.