Embrace Culture with TOTON

Jakarta-based fashion label TOTON celebrates Indonesian cultural beauty to welcome the new season.

Under the creative mind of designer Toton Januar, beauty is translated into a series of skirts, sheer tops, and modern kebayas accented with intricate embroidery. TOTON also plays with a variety of textures and traditional patterns, including batik Kawung motifs, resulting in ingenious pieces that reflect the charm of Indonesian culture. Not to be missed is the Kelambu dress, a pale pink voluminous dress with elaborate white embellishments, emphasizing a feminine appeal. Last but not least, the collection also features stockings with hand-painted patterns, and accessory pieces that will elevate women’s footwear game to the next level. Visit Masari Stores and masarishop.com to discover this collection.