Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2022 collection embraces ambition

By Abdurrahman Karim
01 Sep 2022
Style
The Autumn 2022 collection from Stella McCartney honours the ambitious side of every woman.

It is a designed for individuals who aspire to show their best self in every aspect of life. Comprising 151 pieces, the collection is largely rendered in classic, dark autumn colours, while still giving some room for fun patterns and bright shades, reflecting an ageless and dynamic attitude. Eco-friendly materials – including sustainable viscose, organic cotton, and recycled polyester – are also used in to craft several items. The Diamond Choker Mini Dress is among the statement pieces of the collection, boasting elegant draping and crystal details. A tailored twill belted jacket, meanwhile, fuses a hippie element into elegant, office-appropriate creation through a jewelled string belt. Completing the collection is a series of pieces clad in cheetah print, as well as Falabella bags.

Abdurrahman Karim
Fashion
