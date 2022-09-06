Empire of Elegance on Cult Gaia’s Pre-Fall 2022 Collection

Cult Gaia translates the beauty of its Persian heritage into its Pre-Fall 2022 collection dubbed “Persepolis.”

Designed by Jasmin Larian, the collection is a nod to the grandeur of the Achaemenid Empire’s ceremonial capital, boasting artistic touches and sculptural ornamentation that meet psychedelic prints and vibrant colours. Signature styles such as the Ark Mini bag and the Enid clutch make their appearance. The Fana clutch is another spotlight stealer, featuring brass embellishments inspired by the Garden of Eden. Accessory pieces such as earrings, necklaces, and ring sets complement the collection. In the clothing section are a range of knitwear pieces, long gowns, as well as dresses and jumpsuits. The collection also houses elegant creations for one’s feet, including the Rene sandal and the showstopper Hyte platform. Available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.