Exploring Modern Fairy Tales with Dior’s Fall/ Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Exploring the world of fairy tales, Dior unveils its fall/winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection campaign, taken by photographer Elizaveta Porodina.

The campaign features models Sofia Steinberg, Sade van der Hoeven, Essoye Mombot and Maryel Uchida. Warm lighting is used throughout the imagery, as well as a backdrop of circular and square shapes in shades of red-range, citrus-yellow and scarlet red, to give live to creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s fairy tale inspired designs.

Forming subtly abstract compositions, this series of shots highlights Dior’s emblems and codes, such as the reinterpreted cannage motif and leopard print, or irresistible scarves with a sixty’s vibe. The chromatic palette of the Dior fall/winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear line is punctuated with red, blue and grey – shades dear to Monsieur Dior – while layers of tulles unfurl on evening dresses. Through these graphic metamorphoses a singular, contemporary femininity emerges, more liberated than ever.

Take a closer look at Dior’s Fall/ Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection through the video campaign below: