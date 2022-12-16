Fashion Feature: Cruising The City with Chanel Cruise 2022/23 Collection

The Chanel Cruise 2022/23 collection by Virginie Viard takes inspiration from Monaco’s biggest event – the Formula 1 racing circuit. Enveloped in timeless glamour, the collection’s vibe is chic, sporty yet opulent as always…

Photographer Panji Indra | Stylist Safina Harys | Model Hauani Epetahui / Up Front Models Singapore | Makeup Sissy Sosro | Hair Claudya Christian