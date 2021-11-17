Fashion Feature: Don’t Call Me Darling

The sweater girl makes tricky trans-Seasonal dressing sassy yet sensuous in lounge-ready knits
FASHION DIRECTION JOHNNY KHOO | PHOTOGRAPHY ALECIA NEO | FASHION STYLING JACQUIE ANG | HAIR EDWARD CHONG/EVOLVE, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE | MAKE-UP CLARENCE LEE, USING GUCCI BEAUTY | PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANCE YOON WONG | FASHION ASSISTANCE CHUA JUN XIAN | MODEL NINA MONZOLEVSKA/AVE | LOCATION ELIZABETH HAY DESIGN
Trending Reads
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Renitasari Adrian to Present the New Maserati Ghibli
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
29 Jan 2021
The New Maserati Levante Presents the Best of Two Worlds
Pursuits
By Liviani Putri
28 Jan 2021
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Aero Aswar to Present the New Maserati Levante
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
05 Dec 2020
Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie on Netflix’s Hit Show, Her Style and Social Media
People & Events
By Jing Zhang
04 Feb 2021
Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic Watch: Meet the World’s Thinnest Tourbillon Chronograph
Style
By Allyson Klass
28 Sep 2020
All You Wanted to Know About the Jewellery on Bling Empire
Style
By Pameyla Cambe
03 Feb 2021
To New Beginnings: Chinese New Year 2021 Beauty Launches
Beauty & Wellness
By Nafeesa Saini
03 Feb 2021
Forever Young with Young Corporation
Pursuits
By Prestige Online
19 Nov 2021
10 Most Popular TED Talks of All Time
Pursuits
By Priyanka Lamba
19 Nov 2021
Everything You Need to Know About Post-COVID-19 Travel
Travel
By Manas Sen Gupta
19 Nov 2021
You might also like
Go Beyond Seasons with Cartier and Michelle Maryam
Style
By Editorial
21 Nov 2021
Audemars Piguet showcases its latest expressions of watchmaking art
Style
By Riga Ramadhan
21 Nov 2021
A Beautiful Journey of Adinda Bakrie
People & Events
By Editorial
21 Nov 2021
Moire Collaborates with Eight Designers for Floor Fairy Tales Vol.2 To Create Innovative and Bespoke Rugs
People & Events
By Nabila Alfariza
21 Nov 2021
Naarah Joesoef
Uncategorized
By Maya A. Siregar
21 Nov 2021
Heart to Heart: Celebrating Yayasan Jantung Indonesia’s 40th Anniversary
People & Events
By Claudia Rindiantika
21 Nov 2021
10 Korean Celebrities Who Became Brand Ambassadors in 2021
Pursuits
By Priyanka Lamba
21 Nov 2021
Everything You Need to Know About Post-COVID-19 Travel
Travel
By Manas Sen Gupta
21 Nov 2021