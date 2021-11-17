Fashion Feature: Don’t Call Me Darling

By Johnny Khoo
17 Nov 2021
The sweater girl makes tricky trans-Seasonal dressing sassy yet sensuous in lounge-ready knits

Cardigan Max Mara,  Polo shirt bodysuit Tod’s, Shoes Dior,  Bag Balenciaga
Jumper Coach 1941, Shorts Longchamp,  Hair clip Roger Vivier,  Penny loafers Sergio Rossi
Jumper, skirt, belt and shoes Chanel
Cardigan, tube top and skirt CELINE by Hedi Slimane, Penny loafers Tod’s
Jumper, skirt and shoes Dior
Jumper, skirt and bag Longchamp, Shoes Roger Vivier
Jumper and shorts Etro
Jumper and sunglasses Gucci

 

FASHION DIRECTION JOHNNY KHOO | PHOTOGRAPHY ALECIA NEO | FASHION STYLING JACQUIE ANG | HAIR EDWARD CHONG/EVOLVE, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE | MAKE-UP CLARENCE LEE, USING GUCCI BEAUTY | PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANCE YOON WONG | FASHION ASSISTANCE CHUA JUN XIAN | MODEL NINA MONZOLEVSKA/AVE | LOCATION ELIZABETH HAY DESIGN

Fashion Sweater Knit Longchamp Chanel Gucci tod's roger vivier Etro Dior Céline Balenciaga Max Mara sergio rossi

