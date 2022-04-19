Fashion Feature: Lucid Dreaming

By Alvin Goh
19 Apr 2022
Fashion Feature: Lucid Dreaming
Style
Fashion Feature: Lucid Dreaming

Are you aware of your fantasies while you sleep – and even when you’re awake? Let haute couture tap into your daydreams and bring your wildest desires to life

Outfit Chanel Spring/Summer ’22 Haute Couture
Dress, headpiece and stockings Rashul Mishra Spring/summer ’22 Haute Couture
Shoes Melissa/Viktor & Rolf
Gown Alexis Mabille Spring/Summer ’22 Haute Couture
Outfit Valentino Anatomy of Couture Collection
Dress Iris van Herpen Autumn/winter ’21 Haute Couture. Shoes Alexis Mabille Spring/summer ’22 Haute Couture. Jewellery Jana Miklosova Jewelry
Outfit Fendi Spring/summer ‘22 Haute Couture. Jewellery and shoes Fendi
Dress Charles de Vilmorin Haute Couture. Shoes Rochas Spring/Summer ’22 Ready-to-Wear. Jewellery Jana Miklosova Jewelry
Outfit RVDK Spring/Summer ’22 Haute Couture. Jewellery Jana Miklosova Jewelry
Outfit Imane Ayissi Spring/Summer ’22 Couture

 

Creative Direction and Style Editor-at-Large Alvin Goh | Photography Per Florian Appelgren | Styling Tobias Heinrichs | Make-up Xiu Yun Yu | Hairstyling Anna Kleimenova | Styling Assistant Carlo Kondring | Lighting Assistant Luke van Wijk | Set Designer Willemijn Bos | Sculptures Handmade Industrials | Production Eaux Studios | Retouching Xiu Peng and Sheng Yang | Models Julie Hoekstra and Estella Brons

Fashion Feature Haute Couture

Trending Reads

Alvin Goh
Fashion
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.