Fashion Feature: Tales of Departure

Through Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Virgil Abloh tells the story of departure through various lenses based on society’s presumptions on people. The result? A collection that is an eclectic mix of bold apparel, statement accessories and new aesthetics that is both experimental and unconventional.

Photographer Theo de Gueltz | Models Felix Cheong Macleod, Adama Konate, Omar Sesay, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Jason Francis, Vassili Schneider

Hero images: Black woollen tailored single-breasted coat, Dark navy corduroy tailored single-breasted suit, Purple and white striped shirt and matching tie, Golden cross stud earrings, Turquoise and black sunglasses, Black cowboy boots.