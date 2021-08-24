Fashion Feature: Tales of Departure

Style

Through Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Virgil Abloh tells the story of departure through various lenses based on society’s presumptions on people. The result? A collection that is an eclectic mix of bold apparel, statement accessories and new aesthetics that is both experimental and unconventional.

Monogram foil printed recycled felt tailored single-breasted overcoat, Purple cotton jersey tailored single-breasted suit, Powder blue and white stripes shirt and matching tie, Recycled felt crushed fedora hat, Monogram foil printed recycled felt Keepal bag
(left) White woollen tailored sporty suit with jewel buttons, Emerald green Monogram-embossed double-front jeans Emerald green cotton poplin classic shirt with matching tie, “Tourist vs. Purist” enamel dog-tag necklace, White durag cap, Black leather chest-pocket card holder and tallow Monogram highlighter marker, Yellow vintage Monogram Keepall bag with oversized plastic chain strap (right) Emerald green faux-knit mink crew-neck jumper, White cotton classic poplin shirt, Workwear-washed pleated denim jeans Emerald green Monogram trucker hat, White leather driving gloves White frame sunglasses
(left) Red and black tartan-check oversized single-breasted coat, Black woollen padded vest, Black woollen tailored bootcut trousers, Powder blue and white silk cotton shirt and matching tie, Yellow leather chest-pocket card holder, Laocoon marble Millionaire sunglasses, Black cropped cowboy boots (right) Monogram embroidered brown wool roll-neck jumper, Tailored bootcut trousers, Golden Country buckle tan belt, White cropped cowboy boots
Planes crew-neck jumper, Mixed-stripe silk cotton classic shirt, Vintage-wash bootcut jeans,Tan belt
Black and white taped fishing parka, White cotton classic shirt and black silk tie, Black woollen tailored flared trousers

 

Photographer Theo de Gueltz | Models Felix Cheong Macleod, Adama Konate, Omar Sesay, Kai Isaiah Jamal, Jason Francis, Vassili Schneider

 

Hero images: Black woollen tailored single-breasted coat, Dark navy corduroy tailored single-breasted suit, Purple and white striped shirt and matching tie, Golden cross stud earrings, Turquoise and black sunglasses, Black cowboy boots.

