Fendi and Versace Did ‘The Swap’ for Milan Fashion Week

Fashion’s ultimate designers just pulled off a costume change that may just count as the most significant moment of the year…

Fendi and Versace closed out Milan Fashion Week in exceptional style. The two fashion houses collaborated on a show titled “Fendace,” which saw Donatella Versace switching place with Fendi’s creative leads, Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi.

With The Swap comes Fendi by Versace and Versace by Fendi, where each designer was able to design and innovate on behalf of the others’ brand. The result was a glorious celebration of fashion and the power of collaboration, which saw both Fendi and Versace signatures blend together.

For one night only, the designers came together to debut a collection of 25 looks, adorned by Fendi and Versace models past and present. It was obviously a star-studded event. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, Adut Akech, Karen Elson, Kristen McMenamy, and more graced the catwalk.

The Versace by Fendi collection explored the idea of duality – most pointedly seen in the fusing of the iconic Fendi monogram with Versace’s signature Greek Key motif. The looks were designed to morph and change, with many pieces reversible or concealing hidden codes, and had and emphasis on multigenerational design. The Fendi by Versace collection, meanwhile, took on a punk-rock aesthetic, with Donatella focusing on “contamination and disruption.” Versace safety pins embellished Fendi classics in a series that was designed to feel youthfully rebellious.

Revealed via live stream on September 26, the show is part of a shared pre-fall 2022 collection that will be released in May 2022.