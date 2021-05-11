Fendi Collaborates with Artist Sarah Coleman for its Summer 2021 Capsule Collection

New York-based visual artist Sarah Coleman returns to collaborate with the luxury fashion house following the success of Design Miami 2020, which saw the Miami Design District Fendi boutique given a whimsical facelift

After holding an official launch during this year’s Design Miami event, Fendi collaborates once again with Sarah Coleman for the spring/summer 21 Vertigo Capsule Collection, presenting a joyful and eye-catching capsule which includes ready-to-wear, accessories and bags for women, men and kids. Sharing the same passion for taking handcraft in new directions, Coleman and Fendi Accessories and Menswear Artistic Director Silvia Venturini Fendi worked together on a new interpretation of the iconic FF logo pattern, which was revisited through a ’70s psychedelic filter. The result is FF Vertigo, a new magnetic motif offering a twisted, turned version of the classic FF pattern.

As part of the collaboration developed with Sarah Coleman, Fendi also peppered its Peekaboo X-Tote and the Baguette 1997 with the FF Fisheye motif where the signature FF logo gets wavy and fluid, as it is seen through a fish-eye lens.

Fendi Vertigo also decorates new bag designs, including the contemporary and cool Fendi Bauletto mini bag together with the textile’s world that features featherlight fabrics ideal for the summer season. The capsule includes a fun, practical and versatile Fendi Mini Sunshine Shopper in straw with colored profiles in contrast and a more traditional leather version both with the iconic Fendi Roma logo.

Cherry on top, inspired by the project showcased at Design Miami, Coleman and Fendi are also presenting a Peekaboo ISeeU style crafted from an FF logo padded nappa leather which is treated to glow in the dark. On this occasion the Peekaboo ISeeU Small is presented, enlarging the Peekaboo ISeeU family; powerful attitude and proportions, it sprinkles the magic of the Fendi ultimate Icon in a smaller size appearing in timeless bi-color version in both smooth leather and Selleria.

Inspired by the sense of adventure and freedom deeply linked with the outdoor lifestyle, the ready-to-wear offering combines ultimate style and functionality. In the women’s ready-to-wear range, multi-pocket skirts, transformable jackets and cargo pants injected with an utilitarian feel are worn with hyper feminine bodysuits and draped tops showing the FF Vertigo pattern, which is also rendered on sporty windbreakers worn with coordinated gym sets, on one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, as well as on lace dresses, trench coats and fluid pants.

The collection is available at Fendi Boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com.