Fendi Presents Irreverent and Colourful Bags From Its Peekaboo Capsule Collection

Fendi’s Peekaboo Capsule Collection celebrates the emblematic shape created by Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Paying homage to the maison’s craftsmanship, the collection features an assortment of Peekaboo ISeeU Medium, Peekaboo ISeeU Small and Iconic Mini Peekaboo bags, realised in coloured grained leather. Handmade macro Selleria stitches are inspired by Roman master saddler techniques. Fendi’s irreverent, colourful spirit is expressed by four appealing colourways: mimosa yellow, tulip red, cyan blue and truffle grey, combined with silver hardware. The collection also includes matching Nano Peekaboo charms and Strap You shoulder straps with pockets, both in natural canvas and embellished by coloured FF logo embroidery.