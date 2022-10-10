Fendi teams up with Tiffany and Co. to celebrate the Baguette Bag’s 25th anniversary

Incepted in 1997, Fendi’s iconic Baguette bag is a design by Silvia Venturini Fendi that gained in popularity when actress Sarah Jessica Parker famously exclaimed “It’s not a bag; it’s a Baguette” in the 1998 rom-com Sex and the City.

This year, the Italian fashion house celebrated the 25th anniversary of the bag through a special collaboration with Tiffany & Co., Sarah Jessica Parker, Marc Jacobs, and Porter, who reimagined the famed It-bag in a plethora of mediums and styles. Tiffany & Co. transformed the Baguettes into art pieces clad in white gold, diamonds, and sterling silver. In Parker’s version, her iconic line is inscribed inside the bags equipped with four interchangeable buckles. Marc Jacobs lent its signature Monogram and “The Tote Bag” lettering to Baguettes, while Porter came with a utilitarian masculine vibe that demonstrates the brand’s exceptional Japanese craftmanship.