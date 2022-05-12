Fendi welcomes Kim DaMi as its Korean brand ambassador

The Fendi family is excitedly welcoming its Korean brand ambassador, and it’s Kim DaMi. Widely recognised as a promising actress in Korea, the 27 year old has graced many a magazine cover, and this time, she fronts as ambassador to a label that is synonymous with quality and heritage.

If you’re just hearing the name Kim DaMi for the first time, then it’s crunch time for you. Although she had only made her entry into the Korean entertainment industry in 2017, she has fast-tracked her way into stardom, and it’s main because of the hit K-drama TV show Itaewon Class, which was her television debut that aired in 2020. In the TV show, she stars as Jo Yi-seo, a multi-talented and intelligent girl. For her performance in this title, the Korean TV star won Best New Actress (TV) Award path the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

More recently, her acting work in One Beloved Summer proves to be amongst one of the most popular dramas on Netflix Korea – further cementing her iconic status.

Her next project, Hello, My Soulmate is currently in the works. While you’re waiting for her next on-screen takeover, check her out as she carries out her task as ambassador to the iconic fashion designer, Fendi. In the announcement, the Korean actress wears white viscose cardigan and a viscose pencil skirt of the same hue that are available in Fendi’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. As her accessories, she is styled with the Peekaboo ISeeU Petite and Micro and Baguette with the FF emblem.

“FENDI has always been synonymous with innovation and experimentation, offering a different and creative point of view in the fashion world. It’s truly an honour and pleasure for me to be a part of the FENDI family,” Kim DaMi says.

Featured and hero images credit: FENDI