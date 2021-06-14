Ferrari Launches Its First Fashion Collection

The famed Italian luxury sports car manufacturer stepped up a gear to make its debut on a circuit so fast-moving and cut-throat it makes F1 look restrained: the fashion circuit

How does one translate sports cars into clothing that fashion-forward Ferrari fans want to buy? Rocco Iannone, the softly-spoken, analytical designer tasked with the job went for a humanistic approach. “Both our cars and our clothing are built around the human body,” he said. “Other values they share are performance, innovation, aesthetic and craft.” Iannone previously worked at Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, and then Pal Zileri. This first Ferrari fashion collection comprises 52 looks, of which 80 percent are unisex. It was shown at Ferrari’s hometown of Maranello on the assembly line where its automotive artisans are usually employed to hook up mighty V12 engines to hand-sculpted 812 GTS.

The show was opened by Mariacarla Boscono and closed by Natalia Vodianova, watched by design luminaries Jony Ive and Marc Newson, as well as John Elkann, grandson of Gianni Agnelli and the man currently behind the wheel of Ferrari. Iannone integrated fabrics (such as carbon fiber) and silhouettes inspired by the anatomy of Ferrari’s automotive catalogue while adding house iconography drawn from its archives but recontextualized to rest next to bodies rather than bodywork. Furthermore, he describes the collection as “fluid,” with 80 percent of the garments designed to appeal to both women and men, with sizes spanning XXXS to XXXL.

Partners including Puma and Ray-Ban provided sneakers and sunglasses that feature recognizable Ferrari motifs without being too pit-lane loud, although there wereplenty of overtly Ferrarified sports-sock-sporting and an interesting adaptation of the marque’s Prancing Horse logo into crystal-etched jewelry.