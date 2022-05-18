Fly Like Marry Poppins Through Fendi’s Latest Campaign of Peekaboo Bag

FENDI’s latest campaign for its iconic Peekaboo bag captures the house’s infinite imagination and dreamlike fantasy approach while embracing powerful femininity.

Incepted in 2008, the Peekaboo bag is one of the brand’s signature pieces: a handbag that is “full-of-secrets,” yet reflects one’s great strength and empowerment. For this campaign, FENDI collaborated with director Luca Guadagnino to create a unique, memorable short video. In the campaign video, British model Adwoa Aboah plays a superwoman who flies and glides in style above the city of Rome, with a Peekaboo bag in her hand as her power source. The video ends with Aboah landing on the steps of Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, a 1938 building which now serves as the headquarters of the fashion house.

Learn more about the FENDI’s Peekaboo Bag Campaign through the video below: