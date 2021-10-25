Flying High with Berluti’s Fly Sneaker Collection

Berluti introduces the new Fly Sneaker as part of its sneaker collection for the season.

Built using the blueprint of the Graphic sneaker – with its thick bicolour rubber outsole and geometric heel – the new design is inspired by the essential lines of running shoes from the 1970s while playing with the codes of modernity. A rich leather layering in assertive tones and a slit of decorative all-around zig zag stitching – sourced from Berluti’s archives – make for a bootmaker-inspired handcrafted upper, topped with a Berluti logo on the tongue and on the heel tab. The Fly sneaker is available in three different versions, with two of those made from leather while featuring layered strips of laminated silver leather and zig zag stitching.