Gallery Dept. Reinvents Lanvin’s Signature Pieces by Creative Director Bruno Sialelli

Gallery Dept. is reinventing Lanvin’s signature pieces by Creative Director Bruno Sialelli.

Artist and founder of Gallery Dept. Josué Thomas has designed a limited-edition capsule collection for Lanvin with signature items such as a “Mother and Child” printed T-shirt, twisted jeans and the asymmetric striped shirt. The artist cleverly combines his creativity, streetwear culture and passion for retro fashion with iconic pieces by Sialelli. The Lanvin logo T-shirts and hoodies are splattered with paint, the polo shirts are now stamped with the Gallery Dept. name and the kraft paper bags have taken on new colours.

