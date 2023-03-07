Givenchy goes back to its classical roots for Autumn/Winter 2023

The cloth-centered collection is sprinkled with Parisian elegance and a relaxed attitude from Creative Director Matthew M. Williams origin city of California.

Maison Givenchy’s recent collection for Autumn/Winter 2023 presents something quite different from what Matthew M. Williams has done so far for the house. For the past few seasons, his Californian roots — which highlights a relaxed and street-focused attitude — has constantly pervaded entire collections. This time, it feels as if the brand has taken us to the classic era of Hubert de Givenchy. Matthew M. Williams shows us a clever way in which his background goes along swimmingly with the house’s values of heritage.

For the first nine looks of the collection, Givenchy presented all-black ensembles, signaling the brand’s signature Parisian chic and its trademark elegance without the intervention of accessories. Williams even sent some of the looks to the haute couture studio, particularly to create boxy-shaped coats and blazers in a way that made them look tailor-made. The classic look feels more aloud with the ankle-length coats that has been given a little makeover, particularly on the shoulders. Towards the end, the collection slowly becomes more elevated, with accordion pleats and a dress encrusted in pearls closing the show.

On the bags and accessories front, Givenchy’s latest signature women’s handbag, the Voyou — a nonchalant Parisian-cool hobo — appears in a new two-tone version alongside cult favorites like the G-Hobo, the Cut-Out, and the 4G. The bag will likely become a new favourite together with the new Antigona rendition dubbed the Antigona Stretch. Other accessories, including the boots with Givenchy’s lock signature, futuristic sunglasses, and floral shape jewellery add even more nuance to the collection, making each individual look appear more sophisticated and glamorous.

Overall, the Givenchy’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection offers a juxtaposition of classic and modern with a bit of street influence through the infusion of styling and colour. It also steals attention with its signature accessories — which rounds up the seasonal presentation. Truly Parisian chic at its best!