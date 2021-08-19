Givenchy Shows Classicism and Subversion For Its Fall/ Winter 2021 Ready-To-Wear Collection

Honing in on elements begun in his debut offering for Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams presents a collection of contrasts, both strident and subtle, for fall/winter’21.

Here, both classicism and subversion play a part: Focusing on the traditional areas of tailoring, knitwear and leather there is an experimentation with the codes and techniques related to each, together with an ease applied equally for both men and women. Of particular note, a constructed attitude to the Givenchy monogram is realized in guipure lace, a motif reinforcing a sense of underlying, traditional, rigorous craft as well as ascendant surface style in the collection.

Catch more glimpses of Givenchy’s Fall/ Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection in the video below: