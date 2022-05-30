Going Into a Fantasy World Through Peggy Hartanto’s Latest Collection

Inspired by the 1951 musical fantasy animation Alice in Wonderland, the latest collection from Peggy Hartanto is a festive and whimsical expression of fashion.

The label itself is informed by its use of vivid colours, clean lines, and unique designs with distinct characteristics. For this collection, refined drapery and romantic scallops work in tandem with soft prints and bright shades, lending a magical touch and creating a sense of boundless imagination in each piece. A long black dress with a surreal silhouette becomes one of the highlights of the collection. Another high point is a short dress in youthful blue-white stripes, which is a nod to the colour palette of Alice’s ensemble. There’s also a royal blue slit dress featuring an oversized ribbon as a spotlight-stealer. The collection is available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.