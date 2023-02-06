Grammys’ Fashion: 10 Best Dressed Looks from The Celebrities

Music’s biggest night returned in full glam mode, celebrating outstanding nominees including Beyoncé, Adelle, Harry Styles, and more. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event was made more fabulous with the celebrities’ fashion choices, here are our picks for tonight’s best dressed.

The Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles was all set for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony kicked off with some of the biggest names in music looking gorgeous in designer gowns on the red carpet. Traditionally recognised as a chance for artists to let out their more adventurous inner fashion sense, everyone turned up fashionably fearless. See how Taylor Swift looked stunning with her two-piece blue gown or Doja Cat in latex, and the list goes on… See who else nailed off their appearances here.

Madeleine White looked fantastic in a Maison Valentino white crystal embellished cut-out gown.

Latex head-to-toe, Doja Cat’s approach to fashion is unlike everyone else’s. She stunned in Atelier Versace’s one-shoulder gown.

We would like to give Ella Mai a compliment on her sweet and classy choice. She was also seen wearing Tiffany’s jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti’s heels to complete her look.

Olivia Rodrigo went simple in Miu Miu slip dress and jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

Queen Latifah chose the perfect floral sheer dress and styled it with her signature up-do look.

Emma Brooks McCallister was burning red in Saint Laurent low V-neck dress.

Finally making her comeback on the red carpet, Michelle Branch was seen wearing an all-black embellishment dress by Area.

Adelle looked stylish in this year’s Pantone Viva Magenta by Louis Vuitton.

Like her music, Taylor Swift’s fashion choices never disappoints, this time wearing Roberto Cavalli sparkling blue gown.

Bodysuit never looked so good as Kacey Musgraves stunned with her Valentino ensembles.