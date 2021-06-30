Hermès Presents its Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

The maison’s SS22 offering for men is an expression of grace, fluidity and the shifting nature of our lives

Presented at the stone courtyard of the Mobilier National in Paris, the Hermès SS22 menswear digital presentation was described as an expression of grace, fluidity and the shifting nature of our lives by the maison‘s creative director of menswear, Véronique Nichanian. Staged by Cyril Teste, the collection exudes an air of relaxed lightheartedness and freedom. It is a response to the call of wide open spaces, a yearning for the oceans. Materials were mixed, techniques were combined, while innovation and heritage intermingle.

The collection comprises a total of 41 looks, rendered in hues of turquoise, lemon yellow, mint green and chocolates, paired together with hints of sherbet-like hues. There’s a sense of duality in this collection that brings depth and creativity. A large proposition of the looks were reversible and offered double value and duality of wearable accents. Paper becomes fabric, Toilbright and cotton covertly coincide, and leather is enlivened with bursts of color and graphic stitching.

Fueled by energy and optimism, this inventive collection focuses on the vitality of a world regained. The collection establishes a new form of elegance, giving the looks vibrancy and fluidity through the elegance styling and juxtaposition of color coordination. Not to mention, the meticulous details from heritage prints that is transformed using contemporary techniques. All in all, it’s a beautiful masculine ensemble from Hermès.

Catch the complete show and the entire collection below: