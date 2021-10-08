Hermès Reminds Us Of The Sun’s Soothing Warmth With Its Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Light, fresh, and without constraint – Hermès embraces the sun’s warmth and positivity as if coming out the dark with an ultra-refined pallet of yellow and gold tones reminiscent of the sun.

Adorned with golden hues from the pieces themselves to the very runway they’re being displayed on, Hermès’ showings is reminiscent of the sun, positivity, and the titular return of hope. From the outset of their Paris Fashion Week showings, it’s apparent that Hermès wants to put an emphasis on the bright and the positive. Set in a hangar, the production itself was spectacular in a way that only Hermes does.

From the very backdrop of the showcase painted sunshine yellow exuding a calm energy which perfectly complements the pieces, to the hand-painted color fields, it almost seems and feels like being engulfed in a warm ray of sunshine. The pieces showcased places details in unexpected places, encouraging viewers to look ever closer.

Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski’s pursuit of balance between practicality, comfort, and sensuality is obvious when viewing the pieces showcased. With shapes that combined structured bra tops, athletic cutaway shoulders, and even baggy pants are featured.

Other seminal pieces like their gorgeous collarless coat, their miniskirt and crop top made from cut-out tan leather rectangles, their philosophy shines through with delicate precision thanks, in large part, to the intricately refined color pallet of warm orange and almost buttery colors making the pieces that much more precious as they glide effortlessly through the scenography set by artist Flora Moscovici, perfectly tying in with the intention behind Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski’s vision of pieces that, in her own words, look “light and fresh, without constriction: freedom.”

Catch more glimpses on Hermès Women’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection through the video below: