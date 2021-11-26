Top Picks: The 5 Hottest Designer Releases in November 2021

With sweats and loungewear officially making their exit, the end of the year is a good time for wardrobe organisation and a revamp before the calendar begins afresh. This month, the designer releases see special collaborations, with brands including Balenciaga, Mulberry, and Off-White™ coming out with one-of-a-kind pieces.

While investing in classic designs is often advised, this month’s releases feature limited edition pieces and unique collaborations that could last for many seasons to come. There are versatile pieces like the Dior Vibe sneakers and sporty-tailored denim from Fendi that are fun and experimental, though perhaps not as radical as the pieces from the Balenciaga and Gucci ‘Hacker Project’. A sweet and sustainable gift in the form of a Mulberry bag is a thoughtful gift for loved ones, too. However, if wearable items are not quite something that you are looking for, the Off-White™ and Ginori 1735 tableware collection will make for great statement décor in the kitchen.

Discover all the latest designer releases this month below.

Balenciaga and Gucci Hacker Project

One of the hottest creative collaborations this year, the Hacker Project between Balenciaga and Gucci has finally launched worldwide. The series debuted in the SS21 runway show and is now available in Balenciaga pop-up and pop-in stores. Shop iconic designs where Gucci’s design codes are ‘hacked’ with Balenciaga’s double-B logos overriding the famous Gucci all-over print and webbed logos, cleverly raising questions regarding creative appropriations and counterfeits.

To shop the collection, visit the boutiques or Balenciaga website.

Dior Vibe Sneakers

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior Cruise 2022 collection, the Dior Vibe sneakers are a luxurious re-imagination of the classic running shoe. Serving a glamorous vibe, the sneakers come with a distinctive design featuring a Christian Dior signature on airy, transparent materials. The sneakers are available with gold or silver inserts and a flexible rubber sole—comfortable and stylish enough to go with any chic vacation outfit.

To shop for the Dior Vibe sneakers, visit the boutiques or Dior website.

Fendi Denim Capsule Collection

The new Denim Capsule collection from Fendi is a modern take on formal tailoring for the everyday. Comprising a selection of outerwear and trousers, the Denim Capsule is part of the Men’s Winter Capsule 2021. Combining casual and formal with a twist, Fendi presents formal silhouettes of traditional single-breasted coats and blazers constructed out of denim. For the trousers, there are classic skinny and straight jeans, as well as ankle-length, cropped carrot trousers with a turn-up at the hem for fun, and unexpected proportions. Most unique, however, is the use of small pinces—traditional tailoring techniques of formal trousers—now appearing on the denim for a tailored sporty look.

To shop the collection, visit the boutiques or Fendi website.

Mulberry The Lowest Carbon Collection

Those who value sustainability and eco-friendly fashion will love Mulberry’s latest release. Titled ‘The Lowest Carbon’ collection, the limited-edition capsule consists of the brand’s iconic Soft Shell Amberly Satchel in four colours—Cornflower Blue, Coral Orange, Black and Charcoal. Crafted in partnership with Muirhead, the satchels are made with Hawthorn Heavy Grain leather, the world’s lowest carbon leather, assembled at the Mulberry’s carbon-neutral factories in Somerset. This latest release is another collection to join Mulberry’s Made to Last Manifesto to reduce environmental impact and part of the brand’s ambition to reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2035.

To shop the collection, visit the boutiques or Mulberry website.

Off-White™ c/o Ginori 1735

Part of a more extensive partnership set to launch in 2022, the “Off-White™ c/o Ginori 1735” collection is a unique collaboration between Off-White Home and the heritage tableware brand. The collection features limited edition pieces that marry Off-White’s contemporary elements—think graffiti art and Off-White™ logos—paired with Ginori 1735 late-baroque Florentine designs. One can spot traditional shapes and forms from the Ginori 1735’s Antico Doccia collection that dates back to the mid-1700s. The complete tableware set also comprises Off-White™ design codes superimposed on fine Ginori 1735 tableware with pieces ranging from dinner plates to tea sets and serving platters.

For more information, visit Off-White™ Line Official.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Thailand