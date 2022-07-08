Irina Shayk Stars in Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2022 Èvidement collection campaign

The Russian supermodel sizzles in the latest campaign by French maison Jean Paul Gaultier

Comprising swimwear pieces and a range of ready-to-wear items for the warmer season, the Èvidement screams summer vacation and is inspired by the aesthetics of the ’90s, featuring the emblematic banknote print from the house’s spring/summer 1994 collection, now reimagined with new patterns. In one eye-catching studio photograph, Shayk is seen sporting a black one-piece swimsuit with lace up details, pants half-down, paired with a neon green headband, huge earrings, and round sunglasses. Taken by the coastline of French Riviera, the photographs were captured by Charlotte Wales under the creative direction of Florence Tetier, while Georgia Pendlebury was in charge of styling.

Learn more about Jean Paul Gaultier’s Èvidement collection campaign through the video below: