Jennifer Lopez and David Gandy Star in Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2022 Eyewear Campaign

This spring saw a collaboration between Dolce & Gabbana and Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez for the former’s spring/summer 2022 eyewear campaign. English model David Gandy, who has previously been featured in the house’s fashion shows and campaigns, was also enlisted to partner with Lopez.

The brand’s latest eyewear collection is a nod to the bold aesthetics that emerged in the early 2000s, including oversized shapes and cat-eye frames. The photographs, taken by duo fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, show the singer and the model in mostly black outfits. Lopez, in one of the shots, poses in a lacy lingerie, paired with shades, gold necklaces, and pearl earrings. Stephanie Marais was the person behind Lopez’s sensual makeup, while the updo was the creation of hairstylist Syd Hayes.

Learn more about Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2022 Eyewear Campaign through the video below: