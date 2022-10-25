Jennifer Lopez Fronted Coach’s Fall 2022 Campaign

Appointed the house’s global ambassador in 2019, Lopez evokes a sense of effortless elegance, in line with the character of the season’s collection.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell was in charge of capturing the campaign images on a minimal set that puts the focus on the Hustlers star and the collection’s iconic highlights. Among the pieces featured are the Luna, Rogue, and Bandit bags, all complementing Lopez’s ensembles. The singer is seen sporting an all-black assemblage consisting of a leather coat, tank top, leather skirt, and stiletto heels, modeling a blue Rogue bag in one picture and a new Bandit bag in another. Lopez also dons an autumnal look in another image, paired with a Luna bag that features a monogram print.

