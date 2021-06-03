Jisoo BLACKPINK in Dior’s Fall 2021 Collection

Dior’s global ambassador and a member of South Korean group BLACKPINK, Jisoo returns to the centre stage for the Maison, wearing the Dior Fall 2021 womenswear collection designed by Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Following her visually captivating imagery for the Lady Dior campaign, the idol is now back with a series of new imagery for Dior Fall 2021, and along with it, comes a very special co-star: the Dior Vespa.

Featuring the key pieces from the Dior Fall 2021 collection, which includes structured coats, sports jackets and feminine silhouettes, Jisoo showcases her qualities that reflect Dior women envisioned by Chiuri. In addition to displaying a vibrant apparel lineup such as the Mizza Bar jacket with leopard patterns, dresses and plaid jackets, the collection also shows the special edition Vespa 946 with Christian Dior co-branding on the seats and body.