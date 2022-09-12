Kaia Gerber’s Triumphant Return on Celine’s Winter 2022 Campaign

American model Kaia Gerber was appointed the face of French luxury house Celine’s Winter 2022 campaign.

Captured by creative director Hedi Slimane, the images are rendered in black-and-white, portraying Gerber in strong poses while showcasing key pieces from the winter collection. Aaron de Mey, Charlène Coquard, and Esther Langham were in charge of make-up, manicure, and hairdo, respectively. In one particularly memorable image, Gerber is seen sporting a white tank top and boxer shorts, paired with knee-high boots, a Triomphe bag, and sunglasses. Other creations rocked by the model include a turtleneck sweater, denim trousers, Spencer jacket, as well as a range of accessory pieces.

Learn more about the Celine’s Winter 2022 Campaign with Kaia Gerber through the video below: